Sixers Switch Stance on Key Player’s Status vs Knicks
When the Philadelphia 76ers submitted their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks, they anticipated a return to action for the veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele. The Sixers standout was left off of the injury report and slated for a return after missing Sunday’s action.
On Tuesday morning, the Sixers switched their stance. Yabusele was downgraded on the injury report. According to the Sixers, he is dealing with right knee soreness. Therefore, the veteran is questionable for Tuesday’s action at Madison Square Garden.
The Sixers recently missed Yabusele when they hosted the Toronto Raptors. He was one of several players to be downgraded in advance of the matchup. The Raptors kept their winning streak alive against Philadelphia, as they defeated the Sixers 127-109.
At this point, the Sixers have a league-leading losing streak going. A loss against the Knicks would make it nine in a row, essentially helping the Sixers with their placement in the NBA’s draft lottery standings.
It’s clear when Yabusele is on the floor, the Sixers are more productive. This season, the French forward’s NBA comeback has gone well, as he’s posting averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game. Yabusele showed off his deep shooting as well, knocking down 38 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.
The Sixers and the Knicks will tip off at 7:30 PM ET. Yabusele is likely a game-time decision heading into the action in New York on Tuesday night.