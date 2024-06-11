Sixers Take on Prospect With ‘Shades’ of Al Horford in 2024 Mock Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is around the corner. After seeing last year’s draft come and go without making a single selection, the Philadelphia 76ers could potentially land two new rookies from this year’s player pool, as they hold a pick in each round.
Philly’s highest pick at No. 16 has been floated around as a likely trade chip. Considering the Sixers are looking to land players who could have an impact from day one of the 2024-2025 NBA season, moving the pick for a win-now veteran seems to be in Philly’s best interest.
Even if the Sixers trade away the 16th pick, they could still come away with a developmental piece in the second round. In addition to their first-rounder, the Sixers also possess the 41st pick of the draft.
In a recent mock draft put together by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Sixers select a Marquette big man, Oso Ighodaro, who drew a comparison to Boston Celtics center Al Horford.
“Well-rounded defender best suited in a switching scheme next to a rim-protecting center. He has the quickness to play out on the perimeter, and the size to help at the rim. He brings mobility, intelligence, and grit to a defense. Playmaking hub for Marquette who could be a connective piece in the NBA with his feel in two-man actions.”
Sixers fans might see the name Horford as a comp and want their team to run away as far as possible. But let’s face it, Horford has been and remains a solid and productive player in the NBA, as his lone season with the Sixers was clearly a fluke.
There is a reason why Philadelphia offered the Celtics standout the contract they did back in 2019, and if they can get a player similar to develop, it would be a great opportunity in the second round.
Ighodaro enters the NBA with four college seasons under his belt. While minutes were hard to come by in his freshman effort, the 21-year-old big man averaged 18 minutes off the bench as a sophomore before turning into a full-time starter for his final two years at Marquette.
Over his last 72 games in the NCAA, Ighodaro averaged 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. He drained 61 percent of his field goals on nine shots per game.
Ighodaro is a strong two-way player, standing out defensively. While he’s shown he has the ability to be productive on offense, his shooting range is one of the biggest questions as he enters the pros.
The Sixers have found some successful developmental bigs before in the second round. While Charles Bassey is no longer with the team, the former second-rounder was gaining attention as a role player with the San Antonio Spurs before an injury sidelined him for a majority of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
Then, there’s Paul Reed, who remains with the team on a notable three-year deal after getting his start with the Sixers as a two-way player who worked his way into a standard contract.
If the Sixers keep their second-round pick, their choice will be a toss-up. The Ringer’s latest mock draft suggests Ighodaro could be an ideal backup big for Philadelphia there.