Why Joel Embiid Will Miss Third Consecutive Game as Sixers Visit New Orleans

The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid for a fourth consecutive game when they play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Embiid will miss the game with right knee injury management and right shin soreness. There was an update on Embiid at Friday's practice:

Joel Embiid met with doctors today and cleared him for the continuation of his on-court work. He had an on-court session today including up and back with player development coaches. His status will be updated at 5 p.m. today. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) February 20, 2026

Nick Nurse expressed optimism about Embiid's health before the Sixers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

It is certainly worth noting that this game will be the front of a back-to-back, the Sixers visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. So perhaps he'll be available for that game.

Meanwhile, Paul George will miss his ninth of a 25-game suspension due to violating the league's Anti-Drug Program.

Johni Broome and MarJon Beauchamp (Two-Way) are listed as 'doubtful' due to G League assignments.

On the other side, the hosting Pelicans (15-41) will be on the second night of a back-to-back. Trey Murphy III will be out for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a right shoulder contusion. Yves Missi is missing the first game of the back-to-back with a left calf strain.

Dejounte Murray remains out as he recovers from a ruptured right achilles. Micah Peavy has a sprained right great toe and will be unavailable against the Bucks.

Two-Way contractors Hunter Dickinson and Trey Alexander are on G League assignments and will be out for the Milwaukee game.

New Orleans does not control its first-round pick in this summer's draft, so the Pelicans do not have any incentive to tank. However, those injuries to Murphy and Missi do not sound like minor ailments. Murray, on the other hand, has not played yet this season and potential matchups with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe hardly sound like a reasonable first night back from an achilles.

Philadelphia has lost three consecutive games, all without Embiid, and has looked frankly rudderless at times in those three games. The Sixers sit just a half game above the Play-In tournament and their deficit to climb up the Eastern Conference grows bigger with each addition to the loss column.

New Orleans can represent a get-right opportunity and, if Embiid plays on Sunday, an opportunity to start a win streak. The Sixers certainly need it. But with Zion Williamson seemingly available to play, the task that sits in front of the Sixers is not a minor one. None of them are when Embiid isn't there to lift the ship above the water.