Sixers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their toughest week of the 2020-2021 NBA season on Saturday. After snapping a win-streak last Monday by taking on a loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers had to take on a difficult back-to-back stretch against the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Without Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in the mix, the Sixers failed to overcome the Suns. Although Harris returned for Thursday's game in Milwaukee, Simmons remained out, and it showed as the Bucks took advantage of the Sixers, who looked much weaker on defense without their Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the floor.

As if the week couldn't get any more difficult, the Sixers were without Simmons and Joel Embiid on Saturday for the second-straight matchup against the Bucks. Although Philly put on a decent effort through the first half, they ended up getting demolished in the second half and took on a 38-point loss, picking up their fourth-straight defeat.

Now, the Sixers are desperate to bounce back at home. On Monday night, they'll host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The first time these two teams met was back in early April when the Sixers visited the Thunder. As Joel Embiid put on an offensive clinic, he led the 76ers to a 117-93 win.

The Sixers are heavily favored on Monday, as expected. Knowing they need to snap their four-game losing streak to stay in the battle for first place, the 76ers really need to pick up a win on Monday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Thunder? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: Monday, April 26, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Thunder TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Thunder Listen: The Sports Animal 98.1

76ers Stream: Click Here

Thunder Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -11.5

Moneyline: PHI -650, OKC +475

O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM