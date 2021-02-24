Tobias Harris Handled 2021 NBA All-Star Snub With Class

After weeks of opening up the voting polls to fans, players, media, and coaches, the 2021 NBA All-Star participants are officially set. Last week, as the starters were announced, it became known that Sixers center Joel Embiid would participate in his fourth-straight All-Star game this season.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the reserves and another Sixers veteran would crack an All-Star rotation as well. For the third-straight season, Sixers' fourth-year guard Ben Simmons will participate in the big game.

Unfortunately, the All-Star hopeful Tobias Harris will not. This year, Harris is having a career-year in his third season with the 76ers. As he's averaging 20 points-per-game while shooting 51-percent from the field and 40-percent from deep on the Eastern Conference's top team, many believe that Harris should be rewarded with an All-Star nod.

However, the Sixers veteran didn't get enough votes from his peers to earn his first appearance in the big showcase. Before Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors, Harris' agent Torrel Harris released a statement via The Atheltic's Sam Amick.

"An NBA All-Star is for players who are consistent and play each game at the highest level, with not taking off games. Tobias has helped lead his team to be in first place in the Eastern Conference. It's very disappointing that Tobias Harris was not selected."

Following his 23-point showing against the Raptors on Tuesday hours after his All-Star snub, Harris didn't get the chance to speak to the media. However, his head coach Doc Rivers, did mention that while Harris is disappointed, he handled the news well.

"He's as mature as anybody in our locker room -- including the coaches," Rivers explained after the game. "You know, he's just a mature kid. He clearly wanted to make it, and I clearly wanted him to make it. The best way to handle the disappointment is to go out and show people you can play."

After repeating the veteran forward's impressive stat line against the Raptors, Rivers clarifies that Harris' All-Star worthy night was different from any others. "That's what Tobias has been doing all year," Rivers continued. "You know, maybe we keep winning and go win the whole thing, and then next year he will be on it. Sometimes, you play and make it the year before you make it. Hopefully, that's the case for him."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_