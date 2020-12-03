Tobias Harris Campaigns for NBA Teams to Sign Kyle O'Quinn

Nearly two weeks ago, NBA free agency opened up and gave many players without a team for next season a new home. At this point, there are still plenty of prospects out there without a job locked in for next season. One of those players happens to be former Philadelphia 76ers big man Kyle O'Quinn.

The 2012 second-rounder is no stranger to playing on new teams. Before joining the Sixers last season, O'Quinn suited up for the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and the Indiana Pacers throughout his eight-year career.

With the Sixers unlikely to sign O'Quinn at this point in the offseason, it seems he's on the hunt for team number five this year. But as training camp already opened up earlier this week and the season inches closer, it seems the 30-year-old center's time to get signed before the preseason begins is running short, which is shocking to some.

A couple of days ago, Basketballnews.com's Alex Kennedy tweeted out he was surprised that O'Quinn has yet to land a deal with any team. Kennedy made a case for teams to sign O'Quinn by flashing his most productive stats. That's when Sixers forward Tobias Harris chimed in with an additional case for the veteran big man.

Harris considers O'Quinn to be an "A1 teammate." Although the veteran center didn't spend more than a single season with the Sixers, O'Quinn did leave his mark on the locker room last year.

Plus, the two spent time together as teammates in Orlando as well. Throughout last season, O'Quinn spent a lot of time on the bench for the 76ers as he only appeared in 29 games, averaging just ten minutes on the court during that time.

However, as the season progressed, O'Quinn was constantly praised for his veteran leadership and positive attitude within the Sixers' locker room. It's unlikely any team would scoop O'Quinn up with the intentions of playing him for a whole lot of minutes, but the veteran big man does deserve a spot on a roster that could use a positive leader in the role of a reserve.

