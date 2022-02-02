Tyrese Maxey Earns NBA Rising Stars Invite

When the 2022 NBA All-Star activities occur in Cleveland later this month, the Philadelphia 76ers will be represented by a couple of players. Last week, it was announced that Sixers center Joel Embiid would be an All-Star starter for the fourth time in his career. In total, Embiid had five All-Star nods so far in his career.

While the Sixers won't have any other representatives in the main event, they will have a player involved with the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge. On Tuesday, the NBA announced the Rookies' and the Sophomores' rosters.

To no surprise, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will make his first appearance at All-Star weekend as he cracked the Sophomores' player pool.

Maxey will join the likings of Toronto's Precious Achiuwa, Orlando's Cole Anthony, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, Memphis' Desmond Bane, Detroit's Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah Stewart, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, and Jaden McDaniels, Sacramento's Tyrese Haliburton, Cleveland's Isaac Okoro, and Houston's Jae'Sean Tate.

With his nod, Maxey becomes the 18th member of the Sixers' organization to be named a rising star. He's the first to be selected for the event since Ben Simmons was entered in 2019.

Maxey might not be the first member of the Sixers to make it to the Rising Stars game, but he will be the first member of the organization to play with the new format.

Instead of a regular matchup between Rookies and Sophomores, there will be four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that a game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out, per the NBA.

Teams will be put together through a draft process with the selections being made by NBA assistant coaches. While the draft date has yet to be announced, the actual tournament itself will take place on February 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

