Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Gains Momentum as a Franchise Star
With the 2025-2026 NBA season less than two weeks away, CBS Sports ranked the top 100 best players heading into next season. Rankings are based on ballots cast by eight analysts from the site.
Tyrese Maxey is ranked at No. 21 on the annual list. He is the highest ranked player from the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Last year's rank: 24. Only six players have averaged at least 26 points and six assists per game in each of the last two seasons. Maxey is one of them. The other five are a who's who of MVP candidates: Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson... The Sixers might be fooling themselves into thinking they're still a Joel Embiid team, but they aren't. This is Maxey's team. They should be building for him and on his timeline. – Brad Botkin”
A Transitioning Era of Sixers Basketball
Tyrese Maxey has established himself as a key component of the 76ers. Last season, the 24-year-old averaged 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.
While the one-time All-Star is statistically dominant, he is yet to be viewed as the de facto leader of the franchise. As suggested, Joel Embiid is still considered to be the nucleus of the 76ers.
Last season, Embiid averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 19 games. Due to ongoing injuries, the one-time MVP underwent surgery on his left knee in April.
Similar to Embiid, 35-year-old Paul George was hindered by injuries and had a below-average season in terms of scoring. Both stars have no clear timetable for their respective returns to action, though there is growing pressure for the duo to meet high expectations.
On paper, Embiid, George, and Maxey are a trio capable of challenging the best teams in the Eastern Conference. All three players earned All-Star selections in 2024 and have had time to build chemistry together.
If either Embiid or George were to leave Philadelphia or suffer a career-altering injury, Maxey is primed to lead a new era of 76ers basketball. With most of the 76ers’ rising stars being in their early 20s, such as Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, Maxey would take on a veteran presence.
Embiid’s past merits have him slotted as Philadelphia’s franchise leader for next season. Maxey could officially take the torch if the 31-year-old center faces another season-ending injury.
