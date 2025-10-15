Sixers' Quentin Grimes Is Open to Being A Flexible Fit
When Quentin Grimes was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline last season, he came into a team that was in the midst of a down year, which was mainly marred by the injuries that plagued the roster, with Paul George and Joel Embiid missing significant time throughout the campaign.
Across the 28 games in which Grimes appeared for Philadelphia last season, he averaged 21.9 points per game, shooting with an efficient 46.9 percent shooting from the field. These numbers were a solid improvement from what he was producing under Jason Kidd's system with the Dallas Mavericks.
Could Grimes have to move spots on the court, and is he open to the idea?
Given some of the injuries to the Sixers' back court during those 28 games, Grimes made a name for himself as a shooting guard in Nick Nurse's system, but given some of the new names thrown into the equation such as VJ Edgecombe, as well as returning names such as Jared McCain and Justin Edwards, this season may present the 25-year-old with the challenge of having to fit into different spots to secure time on the court.
While some may struggle to grasp the reality that they're not going to be used in their preferred spot on the court, Grimes feels the opposite, wanting to do whatever is needed in order for the Sixers to succeed with him on the court.
"Just do whatever Nick [Nurse] needs me to do to go out there and have the team win, one, two, three, four if I have to," Grimes explained to the press on Tuesday. "Just whatever I got to do to help the team win."
How has Grimes been adjusting to Nurse's new system?
While it didn't help that the 25-year-old had missed Philadelphia's opening training sessions and their trip to the Middle East for two preseason matches, he has wasted no time getting reacquainted with Nurse's new system, which has pace towards the core of it.
"Yeah, I feel like it's the way we've been playing... We're pushing the pace," Grimes explained. "But I feel like right now, everybody's been touching the move, and they're cutting, setting screens for each other, slip and stuff like that, so I feel like right now everybody's in a good flow within the rhythm of the offense."
As things stand, Grimes will have one game before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season to appear for Philadelphia, which is something he is hopeful of doing on Friday when the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town, as it was reported on Tuesday afternoon.