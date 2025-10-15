All 76ers

Sixers' Quentin Grimes Is Open to Being A Flexible Fit

Quentin Grimes isn't concerned about having to shuffle around on the court in the upcoming season for the Sixers.

Declan Harris

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
When Quentin Grimes was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline last season, he came into a team that was in the midst of a down year, which was mainly marred by the injuries that plagued the roster, with Paul George and Joel Embiid missing significant time throughout the campaign.

Quentin Grimes shoots the ball.
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Across the 28 games in which Grimes appeared for Philadelphia last season, he averaged 21.9 points per game, shooting with an efficient 46.9 percent shooting from the field. These numbers were a solid improvement from what he was producing under Jason Kidd's system with the Dallas Mavericks.

Could Grimes have to move spots on the court, and is he open to the idea?

Given some of the injuries to the Sixers' back court during those 28 games, Grimes made a name for himself as a shooting guard in Nick Nurse's system, but given some of the new names thrown into the equation such as VJ Edgecombe, as well as returning names such as Jared McCain and Justin Edwards, this season may present the 25-year-old with the challenge of having to fit into different spots to secure time on the court.

While some may struggle to grasp the reality that they're not going to be used in their preferred spot on the court, Grimes feels the opposite, wanting to do whatever is needed in order for the Sixers to succeed with him on the court.

"Just do whatever Nick [Nurse] needs me to do to go out there and have the team win, one, two, three, four if I have to," Grimes explained to the press on Tuesday. "Just whatever I got to do to help the team win."

How has Grimes been adjusting to Nurse's new system?

While it didn't help that the 25-year-old had missed Philadelphia's opening training sessions and their trip to the Middle East for two preseason matches, he has wasted no time getting reacquainted with Nurse's new system, which has pace towards the core of it.

"Yeah, I feel like it's the way we've been playing... We're pushing the pace," Grimes explained. "But I feel like right now, everybody's been touching the move, and they're cutting, setting screens for each other, slip and stuff like that, so I feel like right now everybody's in a good flow within the rhythm of the offense."

As things stand, Grimes will have one game before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season to appear for Philadelphia, which is something he is hopeful of doing on Friday when the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town, as it was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Published
Declan Harris
DECLAN HARRIS

Declan Harris is a writer for FanNation's All76ers powered by Sports Illustrated Media Group. In addition to his role covering the Sixers, Declan also writes for CityXtra, covering Manchester City F.C. He is a 2023 Temple University Lew Klein School of Media and Communications graduate.

