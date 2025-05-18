All 76ers

Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Jokes With NBA Fan’s Demand on Social Media

Tyrese Maxey is back to work.

Justin Grasso

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers revealed that Tyrese Maxey has been putting in offseason work in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. The young veteran has taken the rookie forward Justin Edwards under his wing. The Sixers shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the sessions.

“Justin was really good for us last year. He showed a lot of upside, and I think he’ll be a very key piece of our future,” Maxey said of Edwards. “Now, it’s time to keep working and make that next step. I just want him to come out here and see what I do, get some work in with him.”

On Saturday, Maxey took to social media to express the fact that he misses the game. It was made pretty clear when Maxey’s offseason sessions were revealed, along with his presence at the Dallas Wings’ season opener in Dallas on Friday night, but Maxey wanted to let his fans know once again.

via @TyreseMaxey: I miss hoop 🥹

One fan has a NSFW demand for Maxey, suggesting he needs to get in the gym. Maxey fired back.

@TyreseMaxey: YESSIR 😂

The Sixers’ season ended much earlier than it typically does this year. As injuries piled up, the Sixers failed to catch a rhythm. During the final weeks of the regular season, they were eliminated from postseason contention. It was the first season of the Tyrese Maxey era where the Sixers didn’t pick up a playoff appearance.

In addition to missing the playoffs, Maxey’s season concluded prematurely. Due to a finger injury, Maxey missed the final 22 games of the season. His last appearance was on March 3.

At this point, Maxey’s finger doesn’t seem to be holding him back. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the one-time All-Star should be good to make his season debut in October.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News