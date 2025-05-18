Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Jokes With NBA Fan’s Demand on Social Media
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers revealed that Tyrese Maxey has been putting in offseason work in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. The young veteran has taken the rookie forward Justin Edwards under his wing. The Sixers shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the sessions.
“Justin was really good for us last year. He showed a lot of upside, and I think he’ll be a very key piece of our future,” Maxey said of Edwards. “Now, it’s time to keep working and make that next step. I just want him to come out here and see what I do, get some work in with him.”
On Saturday, Maxey took to social media to express the fact that he misses the game. It was made pretty clear when Maxey’s offseason sessions were revealed, along with his presence at the Dallas Wings’ season opener in Dallas on Friday night, but Maxey wanted to let his fans know once again.
via @TyreseMaxey: I miss hoop 🥹
One fan has a NSFW demand for Maxey, suggesting he needs to get in the gym. Maxey fired back.
@TyreseMaxey: YESSIR 😂
The Sixers’ season ended much earlier than it typically does this year. As injuries piled up, the Sixers failed to catch a rhythm. During the final weeks of the regular season, they were eliminated from postseason contention. It was the first season of the Tyrese Maxey era where the Sixers didn’t pick up a playoff appearance.
In addition to missing the playoffs, Maxey’s season concluded prematurely. Due to a finger injury, Maxey missed the final 22 games of the season. His last appearance was on March 3.
At this point, Maxey’s finger doesn’t seem to be holding him back. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the one-time All-Star should be good to make his season debut in October.