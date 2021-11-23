Maxey Nominated for Player of the Week Next to Antetokounmpo

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Tyrese Maxey Nominated for Player of the Week Next to Giannis
    Publish date:

    Tyrese Maxey Nominated for Player of the Week Next to Giannis

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers haven't been playing their best basketball lately, but none of that has to do with their starting point guard situation. 

    While many believed the Sixers would take a significant hit as their three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons remains away from the team, the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey shot down that narrative this year.

    And lately, Maxey has been playing some incredible basketball despite his team struggling to come away with wins during their tough stretch.

    The Sixers have won just one of their last seven games before Monday's game. Last week, the Sixers fell short to the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers but defeated the Denver Nuggets. During that three-game stretch, Maxey was a bright spot as he averaged 22 points, five assists, and four rebounds while shooting 54-percent from the field and 46-percent from beyond the arc.

    Read More

    In addition to his offensive production, Maxey has shown improvement on the defensive side of the ball and has taken care of the ball as he's committed less than one turnover per game in the 99 minutes he played last week.

    Although his small stretch wasn't enough to earn an Eastern Conference Player of the Week win -- Maxey was considered a nominee alongside some other big names. According to the NBA, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, Miami's Jimmy Butler, Atlanta's Clint Capela, Chicago's DeMar DeRozan, Cleveland's Darius Garland, Brooklyn's James Harden, Boston's Jayson Tatum, and Maxey were all considered.

    However, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo won the weekly award as he averaged 33 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists over a successful 3-0 stretch last week. Although Tyrese Maxey likely won't celebrate a weekly award mention, the young guard continues to prove to the Sixers that he's working to become the long-term answer at the point guard position. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17206050_168388689_lowres
    News

    Maxey Nominated for Player of the Week Next to Antetokounmpo

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17214891_168388689_lowres
    News

    Player Observations After Sixers Squeak Out Shorthanded Win vs. Kings

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_14143147_168388689_lowres
    News

    76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17206068_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Add Curry to Injury Report Ahead of Kings Matchup

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17161035_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Sixers Officially Rule Out Tobias Harris vs. Kings on Monday

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17033393_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Doc Rivers Considers Danny Green a Temporary Member of His Staff

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17089766_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Confirms Joel Embiid is Back to Work at Sixers' Facility

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17159367_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Danny Green's Setback Continues to Keep Him Out vs. Kings

    19 hours ago