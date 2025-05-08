Skip Bayless Compares Ex-Sixers Guard to Warriors' Steph Curry
Following a short stint with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Buddy Hield returned to the Western Conference for the next chapter of his NBA career. The veteran sharpshooter inked a deal with the Golden State Warriors to play a supporting role alongside Steph Curry.
Hield's tenure in Golden State started off strong, as he came out of the gates scorching hot. However, his production slowly regressed back to what he's typically done throughout his career. Now in the postseason, he appears to be gearing up for another hot streak.
In round one, the Warriors pushed the Houston Rockets to seven games. They managed to pull off an upset and advance to the Western Conference semifinals, with Hield playing a key role. He came alive in the Game 7 showdown, connecting on nine threes en route to scoring 33 points on the night.
Fast forward to Tuesday night, where the Warriors began their next series with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even with Curry leaving the game early due to injury, Golden State managed to squeak out a win and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Once again, it was Hield who was a driving force in their success. He put together another strong outing, notching a team-high 24 points.
As he continues his stellar play, Hield received some high praise from a longtime NBA analyst. Skip Bayless took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the sharpshooting guard's play and went on to compare him to Curry.
Given the current circumstances, the Warriors are going to need Hield to stay hot offensively if they want to stay alive in the postseason. Curry has already been ruled out for Game 2, leaving Golden State with a big void to fill.