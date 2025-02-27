Stephen A. Smith Aims Bold Accusation at 76ers Star Paul George
Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers made their biggest free agency splash in recent memory by signing Paul George. After this move hasn't yielded the dividends the franchise might have hoped, one longtime analyst sounded off on the star forward.
George, like most of the Sixers' roster, has been hit hard by the injury bug this season. He's had two stints on the sidelines this year, most recently missing time due to an injured finger. This ailment is still something that he's dealing with, as he can be seen wearing a protective brace on his non-shooting hand.
As the Sixers continue to struggle following the All-Star break, Stephen A. Smith went on First Take Monday to give his thoughts at the franchise. He went on to hit PG with a serious accusation, stating that he only came to Philly because they were willing to offer the most money in free agency.
"Paul George never wanted to be in Philadelphia, he went there for the money," Stephen A. said. "And I think it's something we all have to look at...He took that extra fourth year, I think that sometimes you have to ask yourself whether that extra year of dollars was worth sacrificing the level of happiness you had in LA."
George's production has taken a slight dip in Philadelphia, but he has still produced as an all-around talent. This season, he is averaging 16.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.2 APG while shooting just under league average from beyond the arc.
With the season continuing to unravel for the Sixers, George made a big decision regarding his off-court life. He had decided to take a break from his podcast in order to put more time and energy into helping get his new franchise back on track.