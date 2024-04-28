All 76ers

Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Statement About Sixers Star Joel Embiid

Ahead of Sixers-Knicks Game 4, Stephen A. Smith has a bold take on Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to drive
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to drive / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Over the past few years, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has cemented himself as one of the top big men of his generation. Before getting injured in the regular season, he was putting together one of the top offensive seasons in NBA history.

After missing two months due to a knee injury, Embiid managed to return just before the playoffs. Still not 100%, the reigning MVP is doing everything he can to lead the Sixers in the postseason. Embiid is fresh off a Game 3 performance against the New York Knicks where he notched a playoff career-high 50 points in a win.

Following this dominant outing from Embiid, Stephen A. Smith made a bold claim regarding the All-Star center. While on First Take, he stated Embiid would be the greatest big man in history if it weren’t for injuries.

“This dude Joel Embiid is one of the greatest big men to have ever picked up a basketball,” Stephen A said. “And if he were healthy, there would be religious conversation. Is this not the greatest big man we have ever seen in the history of basketball.”

Injuries cost Embiid the first two years of his career and is still something he can’t escape. Despite this, he has still managed to turn himself into a superstar talent. All of Embiid’s hard work and determination paid off last season when he was awarded MVP.

With a long list of personal accolades to his name, Embiid now has his sights set on delivering the Sixers a championship. He’ll look to keep the team’s postseason dreams alive Sunday afternoon as the Sixers look to tie their opening-round series with the Knicks.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA