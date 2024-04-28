Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Statement About Sixers Star Joel Embiid
Over the past few years, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has cemented himself as one of the top big men of his generation. Before getting injured in the regular season, he was putting together one of the top offensive seasons in NBA history.
After missing two months due to a knee injury, Embiid managed to return just before the playoffs. Still not 100%, the reigning MVP is doing everything he can to lead the Sixers in the postseason. Embiid is fresh off a Game 3 performance against the New York Knicks where he notched a playoff career-high 50 points in a win.
Following this dominant outing from Embiid, Stephen A. Smith made a bold claim regarding the All-Star center. While on First Take, he stated Embiid would be the greatest big man in history if it weren’t for injuries.
“This dude Joel Embiid is one of the greatest big men to have ever picked up a basketball,” Stephen A said. “And if he were healthy, there would be religious conversation. Is this not the greatest big man we have ever seen in the history of basketball.”
Injuries cost Embiid the first two years of his career and is still something he can’t escape. Despite this, he has still managed to turn himself into a superstar talent. All of Embiid’s hard work and determination paid off last season when he was awarded MVP.
With a long list of personal accolades to his name, Embiid now has his sights set on delivering the Sixers a championship. He’ll look to keep the team’s postseason dreams alive Sunday afternoon as the Sixers look to tie their opening-round series with the Knicks.