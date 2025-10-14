Suns Forward Suggested as Trade Target For Sixers
The 2025-2026 NBA season is set to kick off in less than two weeks. There will be ample time for teams to explore the trade market before February’s deadline.
Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggested Dillion Brooks as an ambitious trade target for the Philadelphia 76ers.
“The Philadelphia 76ers are the NBA's great mystery box. Talent vs. durability will hang over this franchise, although the team needs a true answer at power forward as well.”
“Brooks checks a number of these boxes, as his defense, three-point shooting, size and reliability (72-plus games each of the past three seasons) is exactly what this Sixers roster needs.”
“If the Phoenix Suns get off to a predictably slow start, Philly should call with an offer for Brooks to make him the starting four between Paul George and Joel Embiid.”
Should the 76ers Trade For Brooks?
Last season, Brooks averaged 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over 75 games for the Houston Rockets. The 29-year-old was traded to the Phoenix Suns in July, as part of a deal centered around Kevin Durant.
The 76ers’ greatest need at the moment is a consistent, productive forward to elevate its frontcourt. Joel Embiid was limited to only 19 games, while George made 41 appearances due to injuries.
An official decision is to be made, but it can be presumed that George will continue as Philadelphia’s starting power forward. He has spent the majority of his 15-year career at the small forward position.
While Brooks’ ongoing streak of 72-plus games should be a green flag for any organization, he doesn’t seem to be an ideal four for the 76ers. Like George, the six-foot-six forward has been utilized primarily as a small forward for most of his career.
If the 76ers want to keep a natural power forward between George and Embiid, the likes of Kelly Oubre Jr., Trendon Watford, and Justin Edwards seem to be on par or slightly less appealing than Brooks. This is not to say Brooks couldn't thrive on Philadelphia’s roster, but he will not be adding size to the frontcourt, is not playing at an All-Star level, and would be the fourth-highest earner on the team’s payroll.
Sticking with the term ambitious, the likes of Julius Randle and Lauri Markkanen should be considered top trade targets to fill the power forward position. While many forwards lack the same reliability as Brooks, it's not responsible to take on approximately $21 million annually for a player who won’t sufficiently bolster the team’s biggest area for improvement.