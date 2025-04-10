Texas Basketball Star Tre Johnson Declares for 2025 NBA Draft
At this point in the season, the Philadelphia 76ers expected to be gearing up for what they hoped would be a long playoff run. However, the 2025 campaign unfolded far from how the organization expected. Now, they find themselves heavily invested in the 2025 draft lottery.
While the Sixers currently have the fifth-worst record in the NBA, it remains unclear if they'll be making the selection themselves. For them to retain the pick, it has to fall within numbers one through six. Anything past that, and it will convey to the OKC Thunder.
Now that the college season has concluded, prospects have started to make decisions on their future. Earlier this week, Texas guard Tre Johnson went on NBA Today to tell the world that he'll be putting his name in the 2025 draft.
Johnson had a strong freshman campaign, averaging just under 20 PPG across 33 matchups. He also proved to be a threat from beyond the arc, shooting 39.7% from deep on close to seven attempts per game.
The 19-year-old is projected to come off the board early on draft night, and is someone who should certainly be on the Sixers' radar. With his size and shotmaking ability, he would be a seamless alongside the team's core.
Standing at 6-foot-6 with a wingspan that reaches 6-foot-10, Johnson could be the Sixers' option on the wing for years to come. He's showcased his ability to score on multiple levels and isn't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc. As far as his development, Johnson could learn a lot from being around a guy like Paul George every day.
The Sixers still need a little bit of luck in the lottery, but if things fall their way, Johnson should be one of the names at the top of their list.