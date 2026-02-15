How Tyrese Maxey Is Developing Into an Asset Beyond the Court

PHILADELPHIA — Of all the cachet that can come with being voted an All-Star starter, Tyrese Maxey never anticipated one of the more gratifying features coming to fruition.

Even after a blowout home loss to the New York Knicks to head into the All-Star break, Maxey couldn't help but smile at the question. It clearly scratched at something that meant a lot to him, even if it wasn't something he would volunteer organically.

Opponents have come up to him and offered words of affirmation about his selection for the starting five.

"Way more than what I thought. It's crazy, if I'm being honest with you, everybody's told me that," Maxey said.

He appreciates the support, the respect from his peers.

"Most people said, 'Dude, you deserved this. You worked your tail off and you earned it. This wasn't given to you, you earned this one.' I'm just thankful, man. When you get respect from your peers, that's the ultimate respect. They respect you, then you're doing something right," he added.

The respect from his fellow players is just one piece of it. Maxey ranked fifth in Eastern Conference player voting, meaning that he was the last starter in as ranked by those peers.

You could argue it is more impressive that he ranked second in the fan vote for the conference and fourth in fan voting for the entire league. The only players who were more popular amongst fans are Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. That is, three international players who each likely receive considerable support from their respective native countries.

Maxey was the top American vote-getter as measured by the fans. He is the most popular American-born All-Star this season.

It should be incredibly meaningful to his personal brand. But his priorities lie elsewhere.

"Like I said, I just want to keep putting on for this organization. Putting on for my family. I'm going to go out there and I'm going to compete," Maxey said.

If Maxey continues the path he is on, he'll never have to think twice about the health of his brand or whether he's making his family proud.

But he is developing a very meaningful asset for the Sixers. It will help him continue to put on for the organization, both on the court and off it.

Players on other teams are taking notice. Take Antetokounmpo, for example. Leading up to the trade deadline, Jake Fischer reported that the Bucks star was interested in the Sixers because of Maxey. He went so far as to describe Antetokounmpo as "very amenable" if Philadelphia was to make a strong push for Antetokounmpo.

Maxey is learning that there's a time to play, but there's also a time to maintain relationships and be an ambassador for the Sixers.

"We can talk and be friends in the locker room. But when we get out there playing, I want to win. I want my team to be able to win. I'm going to help my team do whatever it takes to do that" said Maxey.

A client of Rich Paul at Klutch Sports, Maxey has the connections. A client of trainer Drew Hanlen, he has the sweat equity. And now an All-Star starter with a wide, shiny smile, he has the accolades and disposition to make high-level players fantasize about the prospect of donning a Sixers uniform.