Three Contracts The 76ers Could Drop
The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a tough spot, coming off of a lackluster campaign that saw them fail to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in seven years. Throughout the season, the Sixers' front office made some moves and acquired a slew of different players who weren't penned to the longest of deals.
A few of these players have team options for the upcoming season in their contracts, which could see their time in the City of Brotherly Love come to an abrupt ending rather than the potential duration of their deals. This is the opposite of what a player option would provide, which allows the player themselves to dictate their future rather than the front office.
Lonnie Walker IV
Lonnie Walker IV joined Philadelphia in the middle of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign in the Lithuanian Basketball League with Zalgiris Kaunas. It took the Reading native a few games to fully integrate into Nick Nurse's system before he dropped 25 points against the Utah Jazz.
This wouldn't be the entire picture of his time with the Sixers, as he would average 12.4 points per game across the 20 appearances he would make. Given the team option in his contract, it's not known if Walker will return to South Philadelphia for another year.
Jared Butler
Similar to Walker, Jared Butler made his way to the Wells Fargo Center in the middle of the season, having been sent from the Washington Wizards as a part of the trade that sent Reggie Jackson in the other direction. Given the injuries that had plagued the Sixers' roster, Butler managed to take on a bigger role, starting in 17 of his 28 appearances, in which he averaged 11.5 points on 42.6 percent shooting from the field.
Justin Edwards
Justin Edwards had quite the interesting season with the Sixers, having initially been acquired as a two-way player with their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. However, after a few months and a slew of appearances in the NBA, Edwards saw his contract get converted to a regular deal in early February.
All in all, the Philadelphia native would manage to have himself quite the impressive rookie campaign, averaging 10.1 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the field. Given the Sixers' objective to get "younger" in the offseason, it'd be surprising to see the 21-year-old not get his $1.5 million option picked up for next season.
These players aren't guaranteed to exit Philadelphia as things stand, given that the Sixers' front office has until June 29 to decide on what they want to do.