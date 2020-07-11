All76ers
Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic Reunite in Orlando

Justin Grasso

The adventures of Bobi (Boban Marjanovic) and Tobi (Tobias Harris) seems to have begun in Orlando, Florida. However, the latest update on Harris and Boban's friendship doesn't seem too promising.

With Boban now being a member of the Dallas Mavericks, the former Philadelphia 76ers big man is expectedly making new friends. And on Friday, when an Adventures of Bobi and Tobi-esque video surfaced of Boban and Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Harris didn't seem too pleased.

"Googles broken heart quotes," Harris tweeted as Sports Illustrated's The Crossover account questioned whether Harris was jealous or not of Boban's newfound friendship with Doncic. As it turns out, Harris feels some type of way.

"I found my quote y'all," the Sixers forward tweeted. "Starting today, I need to forget what's gone. Appreciate what still remains and look forward to what's coming next."

A couple of hours later, the situation took an interesting turn. Boban, who has been in Orlando long enough to wrap up his short quarantine, decided to take a stroll around The Grand Floridian Hotel in Disney. That's where the Mavs are going to stay throughout the remainder of the NBA's restart.

Ironically, the Sixers are placed in the same hotel. So as Boban strolled around the complex, he decided to find his old Sixers buddy. Marjanovic seemed happy to see Harris -- but the 76ers veteran forward didn't seem to reciprocate the same energy.

"Put your phone down I don't like you no more!" Harris yelled out to Boban from his hotel room balcony. "One more day, brother!" Boban yelled back. "Nah, you got new friends!" the Sixers forward responded. Soon, Tobi and Bobi will be permitted to hang out while socially distanced -- but the new turn of events will make their further content interesting. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

