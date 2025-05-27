Tobias Harris Jabs at Sixers Following Paul George's Viral Clip
From 2019 to 2024, Tobias Harris found himself as a key member of the Philadelphia 76ers' core as they tried to contend in the Eastern Conference. Long after his tenure came to an end, the veteran forward reacted to a recent viral comment aimed at him.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Paul George reflected on the night he was driving around the city after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. In the midst of the mass celebrations, fans yelled an array of comments at the Sixers star. Among the things he still visibly remembers was people jabbing at him and Tobias Harris at the same time.
"Said yo, we could have kept Tobias," George said. "We could have kept Tobias if you was gonna do this s***. Shoutout TB it ain't no joke at TB. It was funny but it was some s*** you take to the heart."
As this snippet started making the rounds on social media, Harris took to social media to give his reaction. He jabbed at his former team, bringing up that the Sixers won just four games following the Eagles' victory parade.
Following his long tenure with the Sixers, Harris opted to sign a multi-year deal with the Detroit Pistons in free agency. This wound up being a great move for him, as they ended up being arguably the biggest surprise team in the league. A year removed from posting the NBA's lowest record, they tripled their win total and secured a top-six seed in the playoffs. Harris and the Pistons' postseason run would be brief though, as they ended up being eliminated in the first round.
For the majority of his time with the Sixers, Harris was a polarizing figure. This largely had to due with his contract, as he was the highest-paid player on the roster for multiple years. Now, Harris finds himself in a leadership role on an up-and-coming roster.