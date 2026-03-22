Sixers Find Themselves Unprepared for Jared McCain’s Return to Philadelphia

The Sixers haven’t let their ever-growing injury report dampen their spirit as they crawl back to seventh place in the Eastern Conference. But, things won’t get any easier as Philadelphia hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 7 p.m., Eastern time.

Joel Embiid will miss his 13th consecutive game as he rehabilitates from a right oblique strain. He went on the Sixers’ road swing and did another on-court workout before Philadelphia’s 126-116 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. He is still navigating right oblique soreness, but has not experienced a setback according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Joel Embiid had another on court workout yesterday. He’s still working through some of the soreness of the strained oblique. But there hasn’t been another set back with him — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 22, 2026

Tyrese Maxey remains out with a tendon injury in his right pinky, which he suffered in Philadelphia’s 125-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 7. He will receive a re-evaluation at the end of the month. The Sixers have gone 5-3 since the two-time All-Star went down. Although Philadelphia played only three teams above .500 in this stretch, its success displays the Sixers’ resilience.

Kelly Oubre Jr. remains sidelined, dealing with a sprained left elbow that could be re-evaluated sometime this week after sustaining the injury in the Sixers’ 139-129 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 10.

Monday marks the final contest of Paul George’s 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. He has not played since Philadelphia’s 113-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings on January 29. George has remained around the team, helping mentor younger players during practice and serving on the scout report team. He’ll be eligible to return for the Sixers’ game versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Without him and Oubre, Justin Edwards has taken the starting small forward spot in stride, averaging 13.1 points per game on 45.5% shooting from 3-point range in the six games that he started, per Basketball Reference. This includes his career-high 32 points in the Sixers’ 139-119 win against the Kings on March 19, where his improved on-ball scoring was on full display.

Johni Broome stays inactive recovering from a torn right meniscus, for which he got a partial menisectomy on February 28.

Dominick Barlow is listed as 'doubtful' with a sprained left ankle sustained in the first quarter of the Sixers’ win against Utah on Saturday. He didn’t play the remainder of the game. Trendon Watford stepped up in his absence, notching 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes.

Will the Sixers beat the Thunder?

Sidelined for Oklahoma City are Ajay Mitchell (suspension), Payton Sandfort (G-League), Thomas Sorber (ACL) and Nikola Topic (G-League). Jalen Williams will make his anticipated return after missing the Thunder’s last 15 games with a right hamstring strain, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

This is the second and last time that Philadelphia will face the Thunder, having lost to them 129-104 on December 28. But it will also be the Sixers’ first look at Jared McCain since they traded him for draft capital and cost-cutting purposes on February 4.

The sophomore has etched out a role in Oklahoma City, averaging 12.3 points in 19 games. Given the Sixers’ short-handedness and the Thunder’s sheer dominance, Monday has all the opportunity for McCain to exact revenge on his former team.