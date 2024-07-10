All 76ers

Tobias Harris Releases Statement After Leaving Sixers for Pistons

Tobias Harris is officially joining the Detroit Pistons after a long run with the Sixers.

Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) passes the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Heading into the 2024 NBA offseason, it was assumed that the Philadelphia 76ers were set to part ways with their veteran forward, Tobias Harris.

After having Harris on the roster for six seasons, he was set to hit the free agency market for the first time since he re-signed with the 76ers in free agency in 2019.

Harris had several teams interested in him, and on the second day of free agency, he inked a short-term deal with the Detroit Pistons. On Monday, the Pistons announced Harris put pen to paper, and made the signing official.

Once the Pistons made the announcement, Harris released a statement on his next chapter.

“What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained,” the veteran wrote on Instagram. “Detroit, it’s been nothing but love from the start; I appreciate you welcoming me and my family back with open arms. I’m grateful for all who have supported me throughout this journey, its an exciting time and I’m ecstatic for the new chapter. Time to get to work and build something special for this city!!!”

Signing with Detroit creates a reunion for Harris. After he bounced around from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Orlando Magic through his first few seasons, Harris ended up on the Pistons during the 2015-2016 season. That year, Harris was traded for Ersan Ilyasova and Brandon Jennings.

Harris finished out the 2015-2016 season with 27 games played. The following year, he started in over half of his matchups with the Pistons. By year three in Detroit, Harris was a full-time starter. He appeared in 48 games before getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

When he joined the Clippers, Harris remained a full-time starter. In 2018-2019, he put together a career year by averaging 21 points on 43 percent shooting from deep. The Sixers acquired Harris at the 2019 deadline before re-signing him to a max contract the following summer.

Across six seasons, Harris averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists with the Sixers. He drained 49 percent of his field goals and hit on 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The veteran forward will now reunite with a rebuilding Pistons team, where he’ll become a veteran leader on a roster full of young and developing players.

