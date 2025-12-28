Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 28
The Detroit Pistons’ lead atop the Eastern Conference is dwindling after a loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday, but they are still favored on the road in Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Cade Cunningham and company are 11-5 on the road this season, and they are facing a short-handed Clippers team (down Ivica Zubac and Bogdan Bogdanovic) that has won three in a row and is starting to look better on offense (now 16th in offensive rating).
With the New York Knicks winning on Saturday night, Detroit has just a two-game lead in the East, and it is hoping to bounce back from blowing an early lead to Utah on Friday.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup with the Clippers set as home dogs.
Pistons vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -3.5 (-105)
- Clippers +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -162
- Clippers: +136
Total
- 224.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Pistons vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pistons record:
- Clippers record:
Pistons vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Cam Christie – questionable
- Ivica Zubac – out
Pistons vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-119)
In today's best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why I’m backing Duren against the banged-up L.A. frontcourt:
Detroit Pistons star big man Jalen Duren is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game this season, and he’s cleared 10.5 boards in 15 of his 28 games.
Now, he takes on a Los Angele Clippers that is down starting center Ivica Zubac and ranks just 19th in the league in rebounding percentage. Duren was in foul trouble in a loss to Utah on Friday, but he did grab 13 rebounds on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.
The Clippers are far from a great rebounding team, and the Pistons big man is averaging a whopping 21.3 rebound chances per night.
Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I shared why I’m betting on the Pistons to win this game outright:
The Detroit Pistons lost outright to the Utah Jazz on Friday on the road, falling to 11-5 in road games this season.
Still, the Pistons have a net rating of +4.0 on the road this season and they rank No. 2 in the league in defensive rating overall.
That sets up well in their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, who may be a little overvalued after winning a few games heading into this matchup. L.A. still has just nine wins overall this season, and it ranks dead last in the NBA against the spread at home (3-10).
To make matters worse, the Clippers are down Ivica Zubac and Bogdan Bogdanovic on Sunday, leaving them with a few less rotation options against the No. 1 seed in the East.
While the Pistons are coming off a bad loss, this is an ideal buy-low spot for them, as the Clippers are still just 25th in the NBA in net rating and aren’t a team I’d buy yet despite winning three in a row.
Pick: Pistons Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
