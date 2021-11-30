Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Process of Getting Chemistry Back
    Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Process of Getting Chemistry Back

    After beginning the 2021-2022 NBA season on a high note, the Philadelphia 76ers have seen their fair share of struggles lately. A lot of their struggles can be attributed to the frequently changing rotation as guys have been in and out of the lineup recently.

    For starters, the Sixers had a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. After Tobias Harris came in close contact with a staffer who tested positive, Harris himself felt symptoms. He became the first Sixer to enter the health and safety protocol this year.

    After Harris, three other players, including Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe, and Joel Embiid, tested positive as well. In addition to the COVID-related setbacks, the Sixers have also seen guys go in and out of the lineup due to physical setbacks.

    For the last few weeks, the Sixers just haven't been themselves as the starting lineup, and overall rotation has seen so much significant change. And although the Sixers have become fully healthy once again, it's clear they have a lot of work to do in terms of getting their rhythm back.

    Following Monday night's win over the Orlando Magic, the Sixers were just happy to pick up a victory after going 2-6 in their last eight games. While it wasn't the prettiest win over a struggling team that's shorthanded and in the midst of a rebuild, the Sixers needed a confidence booster. And 76ers veteran Tobias Harris acknowledged that getting the team chemistry back to where it was before will take some work.

    "It's gonna be a process," said Harris on Monday night. "You know, different guys, we've pretty much had different lineups all throughout the season. So it's gonna be a process of rhythm and feel and then just getting out the chemistry of how we're gonna play. You know, getting familiar with where guys like the basketball, how other teams are playing us as well, so night and night out, we're gonna have different defenses that are going to be presented to us and ways we have to figure out how we can be successful out there." 

    The schedule doesn't much easier for the Sixers as they hit the road once again after a short two-game stint in Philadelphia. But Harris and the 76ers know that patience will pay off. So, they just have to stick to their strategy.

    "We understand that it's not gonna happen in a day," Harris continued. "We need to figure out ways that we can continue to improve that type of chemistry game by game and how we can, like tonight's game, get off to a good start and staying like that throughout the game. But there's gonna be a challenge, and no one said it's going to be easy. We just gotta figure it out."

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

