    • December 3, 2021
    Tobias Harris Misses Sixers Shootaround Ahead of Hawks Matchup
    Tobias Harris Misses Sixers Shootaround Ahead of Hawks Matchup

    The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly but surely getting fully healthy. Earlier this week, the Sixers had all of their key rotational players healthy and back in the mix for the first time in a long time as Shake Milton was cleared after missing Saturday's game.

    On Wednesday against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers were in the same position as Ben Simmons was the only non-Blue Coats member to miss the matchup due to personal reasons, as he's done all season long, so far.

    Going into Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers don't have any of their regulars on the injury report. However, they did miss a key member at shootaround on Friday morning.

    According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Harris was absent from the session as he's "under the weather." His illness is reportedly not COVID-19-related.

    Dealing with a setback is nothing new for Harris this season. Last month, the Sixers veteran forward became the first member of the team to enter the NBA's health and safety protocol. As it turned out, Harris tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in close contact with a team staffer that had the virus.

    After battling COVID symptoms and missing ten days worth of games and practices, Harris returned to the court on November 11 after his six-game absence. Although he was healthy and available for the next five games, Harris went on to miss two matchups against the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors as he dealt with hip soreness.

    Harris returned last Saturday as the Sixers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also played in their previous two games against the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics. Currently, Harris remains off the injury report despite missing shootaround, which signals he still has a chance at playing on Friday. However, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he's out of the lineup when the Sixers face the Hawks.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

