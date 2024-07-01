Top 76ers Free Agent Target Paul George Reveals Next Move
The Philadelphia 76ers are picking up one of the top free agents on the market. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are set to bring in former LA Clippers star Paul George through free agency. George is reportedly signing a four-year year contract, worth $212 million.
Since the start of the offseason, the Sixers were rumored to be at the front of the line in the Paul George sweepstakes. With the Sixers clearing a ton of cap space this summer, they had plans to lure in another star to join the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
George was viewed as the perfect fit. As a nine-time All-Star, the veteran has established himself as one of the NBA’s elite players. Throughout his career, which started in 2010, George averaged 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while draining 39 percent of his threes.
Coming off of a 74-game run with the LA Clippers in 2023-2024, George displayed efficient shot-making from beyond the arc, averaging a career-high 41 percent from three, while producing 23 points per outing.
It wouldn’t be enough for the Sixers to simply find a prominent player with a lot of regular season experience. The team’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it clear that postseason experience would be something the Sixers are going to prioritize.
George doesn’t have a championship resume, but he’s participated in the playoffs for 11 postseasons. Over the course of 114 playoff games, George averaged 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
At the end of the 2024 playoffs, George had a player option looming with the Clippers. While a potential opt-in and trade was on the table, George ultimately declined his option for the 2024-2025 season on Saturday.
Right away, it was revealed George would consider his top three options by meeting with the Clippers, Sixers, and the Orlando Magic.
The process ends with the Sixers out in front. While a return to LA, or change to Orlando was considered, George is Philly bound for the 2024-2025 season and beyond. The Sixers hope that the nine-time All-Star is just the piece they need to make a deep run in the postseason.