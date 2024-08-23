Trae Young Compared Nuggets Standout to Sixers Star Paul George
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young recently sat down with Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Paul George for an episode of ‘Podcast P.’
The two star shooters discussed a range of topics and were led down the path of talking about Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr.
As Young knows Porter well, he acknowledged the change of the former five-star forward’s career path in the NBA due to a back injury he suffered as his career got started.
Being that Porter was one of the top players in the nation, Young believes Porter could’ve been “another PG” had he remained healthy. Unfortunately, a back injury set him back.
“The difference in his game [since the injury], he would’ve been another PG,” Young told George. “He’s so offensively skilled, and he’s just so smooth with his game. He was a really good defender in high school, but he could’ve been an even better defender at this level if his back wasn’t so stiff and having screws and things messed up in his back. It’s just unfortunate. He would’ve been a really, really high-level player.”
Young’s assessment isn’t necessarily a knock. The Hawks star noted Porter has still “made a good career so far.” After a short-lived college stint at Missouri, Porter’s high school tape was enough to land him on the Nuggets with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
For the last five seasons, Porter managed to appear in nearly 270 games for the Nuggets. He started in 214 matchups, averaging 28 minutes on the floor. Throughout his career, Porter has averaged 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three. He’s produced 16 points and six rebounds per game.
In high school, Porter earned several significant solo accolades, including National High School Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American MVP. While the individual awards haven’t come his way at the NBA level, Porter helped the Nuggets earn an NBA Championship in 2023.
Appearing in 20 games for the Nuggets during the postseason, Porter averaged 13 points and eight rebounds as Denver went on to win the NBA title. He might not be a multi-time All-Star at 26, but Porter has carved out an excellent role for himself in the pros.