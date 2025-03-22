Trae Young’s Concerning Status vs Warriors Before Sixers Matchup
When the Atlanta Hawks wrap up their Saturday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, they’ll have a quick turnaround as they are set to take on the Sixers on Sunday night.
Atlanta star Trae Young is a name to keep an eye on on Saturday as he popped up on the Hawks’ injury report for the night.
According to the official NBA injury report, Young is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis. While he’s listed with an injury, the Hawks assume he’s probable to play against Golden State.
Young’s presence on the injury report isn’t shocking, as it’s been a common theme throughout the season. Fortunately for the Hawks, the star guard hasn’t missed too much action this year.
The March 10 matchup between the Sixers and the Hawks was the last time that Young got a night off. Despite missing Young, the Hawks picked up a victory by taking down the Sixers 132-123.
Since then, Young has appeared in four games. Over that span, he averaged 28 points and 10 assists, with the Hawks notching a 2-2 record.
Heading into Saturday’s game against the Warriors, the Hawks hold a 33-36 record. They are placed seventh in the Eastern Conference, just one game in front of the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic. With the way the season has been trending, the Hawks are likely headed for the Play-In Tournament. Each game is important as it helps keep them in home-court territory for the tournament.
As for the Sixers, they have a 23-47 record, flip-flopping with the Brooklyn Nets for the 12th and 13th seeds. Philadelphia has won just two of its last 10 games. With or without Trae Young, Atlanta would be a threat to the Sixers. The All-Star guard could be a potential rest candidate before the Sixers and the Hawks close the weekend out.