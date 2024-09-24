Two Philadelphia 76ers Stars Part of Exclusive NBA Group
At the start of last season, the Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden to LA Clippers with the long view in mind. Maintaining financial flexibility was the primary goal, and it paid huge dividends for them this offseason.
Armed with a sizable amount of cap space, Daryl Morey went out in free agency and landed the biggest name on the market. Following a five-year run with the LA Clippers, Paul George opted to sign with Philly on a four-year max contract.
After the Sixers landed George, they decided to take care of both their homegrown stars. Tyrese Maxey was up first, landing a big extension coming off a breakout campaign in 2024. More recently, the Sixers and Joel Embiid agreed to terms on a max extension that could keep him on the roster through the 2029 season.
With their new contracts, Embiid and George joined a rare group in NBA history. They are two of just five players to have their career earnings surpass $500 million. The other three being some of the league's greatest modern talents, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.
George has long been one of the NBA's top two-way forwards and it's resulted in him securing multiple large contracts. As for Embiid, his earnings continue to grow as he soldifies himself as one of the most dominant big men in history.
Now that the financials have been worked out, the Sixers stars can focus on the true task at hand. That being leading the franchise to its first championship in over 40 years. Armed with a big three who ideally complement one another, the Sixers find themselves back in the title conversation moving forward.