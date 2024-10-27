Tyrese Maxey Adds Another High-Scoring Game to Resume vs Pacers
In the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers have been relying a ton on their one-time All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey.
Leading up to Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, Maxey was the Sixers’ primary scorer through two games, but he was lacking in the efficiency department.
In games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, Maxey averaged just 30 percent from the field. As he took nearly 11 threes per game, Maxey found success on just 19 percent of those shots. Being a 39 percent shooter from three throughout his career, the two-game stint was certainly out of character.
On Sunday against the Pacers, Maxey had an “I’m back” type of showing.
Tyrese Goes for 40
In nearly 50 minutes of action, Maxey once again led the Sixers with 32 shots taken. The young guard managed to make 14 of his shots, five of which came from deep and hit on 12 of his 15 free throws.
Maxey finished the overtime thriller in Indiana with 45 points. It was the sixth time Maxey notched 40 points in a game. It was also his first 30-point showing of the year.
After becoming the Sixers’ go-to point guard in the absence of the traded ten-time All-Star James Harden, Maxey put together a career year in the scoring department.
Through 70 games, the young guard averaged 26 points on 45 percent shooting from the field. In the playoffs, Maxey had a scorching six-game stretch, as he produced 30 points per game on nearly 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three.
At the end of the 2024-2025 season, Maxey was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. Having that title, along with an All-Star nod and a max contract, the pressure is on Maxey to be a star with or without his All-Star teammates on the floor.
He took the pressure and ran with it on Sunday. The Sixers put the Pacers away in overtime with a 118-114 win. The Sixers collect their first victory of the year before heading back home.