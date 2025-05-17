Tyrese Maxey Attends Paige Bueckers' Debut in Wings-Lynx Matchup
The WNBA is firing up the 2025 regular season this week. On Friday night, the league witnessed the professional debut of the No. 1 overall pick, Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings.
Among those in attendance for the matchup was Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.
via @WNBA: @sixers’ own Tyrese Maxey is in the building for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup 👀🔥
Coming out of UConn, Bueckers was guaranteed to become the top pick. Since 2023, the Huskies' star dominated women’s college hoops after sitting out the 2022-2023 season due to an injury.
In 2023-2024, Bueckers averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists throughout the year. This past season, Bueckers produced 20 points, four rebounds, and five assists per game in 38 matchups.
When the Wings went on the clock during the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers was unsurprisingly the first-overall pick.
The debut of the young guard included a near-double-double. With 10 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, Bueckers had a solid first pro game. Unfortunately, it didn’t end with an opening-night victory. The Lynx downed the Wings 99-84.
Lynx star Napheesa Collier produced a game-high 34 points, while Courtney Williams produced 25 points and nine assists. On Dallas’ side, Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 16 points, while Dijonai Carrington produced 15 points in 26 minutes.
Maxey, a Dallas-born NBA All-Star, has been back in his hometown working on his game after seeing his 2024-2025 NBA season end early due to an injury. Since Maxey has been in Dallas putting in work with the young Sixers guard Justin Edwards, the young guard could be around for future games, supporting his hometown team.