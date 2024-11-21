Tyrese Maxey's Final Playing Status for 76ers-Grizzlies Revealed
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers return to the court to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Heading into the matchup, the Sixers hoped to have their one-time All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey, back in the mix.
When the Sixers released their injury report on Tuesday night, they upgraded Maxey to questionable. Lately, the veteran guard has been dealing with a hamstring strain.
Maxey’s setback started on November 6, when the Sixers paid a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers. Amid his 31-minute shift, the veteran was pulled in the third quarter without a return. It was clear Maxey was dealing with some sort of setback.
After the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse revealed that Maxey had a hamstring injury but believed his absence late in the game was for precautionary reasons. The following day, an MRI revealed Maxey was dealing with a strain. As a result, he was ruled out for the next week.
When the Sixers approached their matchup against the Orlando Magic last Friday, Maxey underwent a re-evaluation to see where he was at. The Sixers felt he was progressing well, but believed he needed another week. Less than a week later, the Sixers upgraded Maxey.
Will Maxey Play vs. Grizzlies?
Maxey went through his pregame warmups with plans to play if everything felt good. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the one-time All-Star has been cleared for action. He will start of the 76ers in Memphis.
Last week, Maxey returned to the practice court to do some limited work. At that point, he still didn’t have a timeline for a return as he didn’t have the chance to be re-evaluated.
Since missing his first action against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 8, Maxey has missed six games in a row for the Sixers. During that stretch, they won one game.
On Wednesday, the Sixers are 2-11 heading into their game against the Grizzlies.
Desperate for a win, the Sixers could use all hands on deck as they look to bounce back. Fortunately for the Sixers, they get some much-needed help from another All-Star.