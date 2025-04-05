All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey’s Final Status for Sixers-Timberwolves

The Sixers claim that Tyrese Maxey's season isn't over, but he's ruled out for another game.

Justin Grasso

Dec 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) looks on after a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) looks on after a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Philadelphia 76ers revealed their lengthy injury report for Saturday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, nothing stood out as surprising—especially when it came to the one-time All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

According to the official NBA injury report, Maxey has been ruled out for the night due to a right finger sprain. Saturday’s game will mark the 18th absence in a row for Maxey.

Tyrese Maxe
Oct 11, 2024; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) blocks the shot of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

For several weeks, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse suggested that Maxey was working to return at some point. However, he couldn’t guarantee that would be the case. Earlier this week, it was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania that Maxey’s season will conclude early.

via @ShamsCharania: Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a finger tendon injury, sources tell ESPN. Maxey has been sidelined since March 3 and has attempted to rehab the finger, but still is dealing with discomfort and needs treatment.

When Nick Nurse was asked about the report, the head coach made it known that the Sixers have not come to that conclusion just yet. The head coach suggested that Maxey was still on a game-to-game basis.

“First of all, he’s just out for this evening,” Nurse told reporters. “He had the workout, and he did have another workout. I mentioned before, the first one didn’t go that great. He had another one and did recieve more imaging as well, but our medical just told me he’s out for tonight.”

Mark Saturday night as another missed outing for Maxey as well. With the Timberwolves game out of the question, Maxey and the Sixers have just four more games left. The Sixers will hit the road for games in Miami and DC before returning home to close out the year against the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News