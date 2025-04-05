Tyrese Maxey’s Final Status for Sixers-Timberwolves
When the Philadelphia 76ers revealed their lengthy injury report for Saturday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, nothing stood out as surprising—especially when it came to the one-time All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.
According to the official NBA injury report, Maxey has been ruled out for the night due to a right finger sprain. Saturday’s game will mark the 18th absence in a row for Maxey.
For several weeks, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse suggested that Maxey was working to return at some point. However, he couldn’t guarantee that would be the case. Earlier this week, it was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania that Maxey’s season will conclude early.
via @ShamsCharania: Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a finger tendon injury, sources tell ESPN. Maxey has been sidelined since March 3 and has attempted to rehab the finger, but still is dealing with discomfort and needs treatment.
When Nick Nurse was asked about the report, the head coach made it known that the Sixers have not come to that conclusion just yet. The head coach suggested that Maxey was still on a game-to-game basis.
“First of all, he’s just out for this evening,” Nurse told reporters. “He had the workout, and he did have another workout. I mentioned before, the first one didn’t go that great. He had another one and did recieve more imaging as well, but our medical just told me he’s out for tonight.”
Mark Saturday night as another missed outing for Maxey as well. With the Timberwolves game out of the question, Maxey and the Sixers have just four more games left. The Sixers will hit the road for games in Miami and DC before returning home to close out the year against the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls.