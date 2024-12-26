Tyrese Maxey Joins Dallas Mavs Star in Exclusive Christmas Day Company
The Philadelphia 76ers needed a big win against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. After starting the year off as one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA, they have been slowly but surely climbing the Eastern Conference ranks.
A win over Boston on Wednesday would be an opportunity to put the NBA on notice. The Sixers did just that, and a lot of their success can be credited to Tyrese Maxey, who had an outstanding performance.
Checking in for 40 minutes of action, Maxey put up 23 shots from the field. He made 12 of his attempts and tacked on six free throws by going perfect at the charity stripe. The Sixers All-Star produced 33 points, which marked a game-high in the matchup.
After the Philly victory, Maxey’s stat line helped land him in exclusive company, joining Dallas Mavericks star Luke Doncic.
With 33 points, 12 assists, three steals, and a few three-pointers made, Maxey makes Christmas Day history by joining Donicic as the only other player in NBA history to achieve those numbers.
Maxey helped the Sixers pick up a 118-114 win. That victory helped propel the Sixers to 11-17 on the year.
In 22 games, Maxey has averaged 26 points on 42 percent shooting from the field. He’s attempted roughly ten threes per game, shooting at a 34 percent clip.
After a big win on Christmas, the Sixers get a couple of days off before they are back on the court to pay a visit to the Utah Jazz. With the Sixers winning seven of their last ten games, they will look to win three in a row for the first time this season.