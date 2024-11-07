All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Leaves 76ers vs Clippers With Injury

Tyrese Maxey was ruled out early against the Clippers.

Justin Grasso

Nov 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to Paul George’s former team, the Los Angeles Clippers. As the Sixers searched for their second win of the season, the team lost its starting guard, Tyrese Maxey, during the second half.

According to reports, Maxey was ruled out for the rest of the game with hamstring soreness. He left the matchup as the Sixers struggled to keep up with the Clippers.

Prior to going out, Maxey checked in for a little over 30 minutes. He put up 13 shots from the field, with six of them coming from deep.

The three-point shot wasn’t falling for Maxey. He knocked down just one of his attempts. Overall, Maxey knocked down five of his shots from the field. By packing on one free throw, the young All-Star produced 12 points on the night. He added one assist and one steal.

The injury didn’t seem severe when Maxey was walking off the floor. Considering the circumstances of the matchup, Maxey’s early exit could just be a precaution. However, the young guard will have to go through testing to find out a potential timeline for recovery.

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Clippers, the Sixers fired up their road trip with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Maxey and the Sixers engaged in a tight battle that came down to the wire. Unfortunately for Philly, they came up short in the end.

Entering Wednesday’s matchup, the Sixers were 1-5. A potential Maxey absence in the future further complicates the team’s slow start. Not only did Paul George miss the first five games of the season, but Joel Embiid has yet to make his debut.

The veteran center missed the first six games of the year due to knee injury management. Although he was healthy enough to make his debut on Wednesday in LA, Embiid is now serving a three-game suspension. His earliest return would be next Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

The Sixers are set to pay a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday next. Maxey’s status will be something to keep an eye on.

