Tyrese Maxey Offers Support for Struggling Sixers Star
After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Philadelphia native Justin Edwards would sign a two-way deal with his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers, for the at-the-time upcoming season. While initially being a part of the Delaware Blue Coats system in the G League, Edwards would find himself spending more time in the NBA with the Sixers due to a flurry of injuries that impacted the team early on in the season.
During these initial flashes, the former Kentucky star would impress Nick Nurse, as he'd put up 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during his first month of consistent play in January. During this stretch, it would also see Edwards be given significant time on the court against teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and the New York Knicks.
As a result of these efforts by the rookie, Philadelphia's front office converted the Philadelphia's native contract in February, as was subsequently resigned to a three-year deal in the offseason.
Edwards' Preseason Woes
While he showed flashes in his rookie year, the same level of success has alluded Edwards across the various fixtures of the Sixers' preseason. In his six games at the NBA Summer League earlier in the offseason, the Philadelphia native averaged 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, both of which were marginal increases on what he was doing against NBA-ready level talents in his rookie campaign.
In Philadelphia's opening three matches of the preseason, these struggles have continued, with Edwards putting up a total of three points as a result of his 13 percent shooting accuracy.
When asked about his teammate's struggles in the ramp-up to the regular season, Tyrese Maxey didn't read much into it, seeing that Edwards is doing the right thing and his shots just aren't falling.
"Yeah, I talk to Justin all the time... It's okay, it's preseason, you're going to make some, miss some, but keep shooting it. If you keep doing the right things, eventually things will go right for you. He's still playing the right way; he's not out there trying to do something he can't do," Maxey explained to the press after Friday night's loss to the Orlando Magic. "He's shooting the right shots, I feel like he's pump-faking some of the shots that he should shoot, and I've been getting on him about that."
While there aren't metrics to measure it, the former All-Star highlighted Edwards' ability on the defensive end, which includes filling in to different roles on the court, reinstating that he has confidence in his teammate that he'll get everything figured out.
Other than that, he's been doing a good job, he's been picking up full court, guarding guys, playing different positions on defense," Maxey stated. "The coaching staff has asked him to do more this year, that's what comes with when you play well, you get asked to do more responsibilities, so I think he'll settle in."