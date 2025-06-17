Tyrese Maxey Playing Important Role in 76ers’ Pre-Draft Process
When the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Baylor star, VJ Edgecombe, the team wanted to include “higher-ups” from the organization, along with the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.
A star player was also invited to attend. Not Joel Embiid—not Paul George. The one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey was reportedly flown in to help host the “occasion,” according to the NBA Insider, Jake Fischer.
While Maxey’s play on the court last season called for more criticism than ever since he’s been in the NBA, there’s no denying his impact on the organization as a growing leader. Plenty of players spoke on Maxey’s growth as a leader during and after the 2024-2025 NBA season concluded.
Clearly, the Sixers are embracing the idea that the former Kentucky guard carries a special leadership gene. Not only has he served as a valuable guide to young players like Jared McCain and Justin Edwards throughout the past year, but Maxey’s judgement about work ethic is trusted by the 76ers’ brass.
After all, Maxey’s work ethic has been one of his most-talked-about qualities by teammates and coaches since he entered the NBA in 2020. Fortunately for the potential top-three pick, Edgecombe has seemingly passed a verbal test in that department.
“Edgecombe is said to have impressed with his work ethic, personality and interviews,” Fischer reported last week.
“…The Sixers are certainly intrigued by what type of defensive complement Edgecombe could provide their All-Star guard (Tyrese Maxey),” Fischer added. “In addition to his explosive upside on the offensive side of the ball.”
Maxey might not have surpassed a healthy Joel Embiid on the Sixers’ offensive pecking order, and he might be No. 3 on certain nights, depending on whether Paul George’s got it going or not.
Either way, the Sixers are invested in him long-term. They plan to have him until 2029 at the earliest. Therefore, Edgecombe could realistically spend his first four NBA seasons with Maxey. The pairing has to work, and the Sixers are doing right by the young guard by getting him involved in the process before entering a critical season.