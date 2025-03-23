Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status for Sixers-Hawks
Tyrese Maxey is the last All-Star standing for the Sixers this season. Unfortunately, he’s been off the court for quite some time.
Dealing with a back and a finger injury, Maxey has lived on the injury report for last couple of weeks. While the veteran guard has been traveling with the Sixers and getting some workouts in, he hasn’t been cleared to return.
When the Sixers pay a visit to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, Maxey will miss his 11th game in a row. The last time the one-time All-Star played, the Sixers came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers. In 23 minutes, Maxey shot 2-13 from the field to score five points. He also dished out six assists.
Maxey went down with a hard fall during the third quarter of the March 3 matchup. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Now, Maxey remains on the injury report with a finger and back sprain. He currently does not have a timeline to return.
At this point, the Sixers have ruled out Joel Embiid and Paul George for the remainder of the year. All season long, the veteran stars have been dealing with multiple setbacks, affecting their availability frequently.
For Embiid, his biggest concern is the knee he had surgery on last season. Throughout the year, Embiid experienced swelling and soreness. When there was a lack of progress, Embiid and the Sixers ultimately decided to call it a season.
As for George, he’s been battling injuries with his knee, groin, and pinkie. While he managed to play through the pinkie injury, groin soreness took George off the court for an extended period. His knee also remains a concern as he looks to take six weeks off to recover fully.
The Sixers and the Hawks are slated for a 6 PM ET tip. Maxey will spectate from the side once again.