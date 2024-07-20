Tyrese Maxey Pokes Fun at Former Sixer’s Quote After Joining Warriors
After less than a year with the Philadelphia 76ers, Buddy Hield is set to suit up for the Golden State Warriors, where he links up with one of the best shooters in NBA history, Stephen Curry.
Since entering the NBA, Hield has been recognized as one of the league’s top three-point shooters. As he joins the Warriors, one media member asked Hield if there was ever a time he questioned whether or not he’s the best shooter on his roster, Hield smirked and confirmed that he was under the belief this is the first time.
“Steph is… He’s the one. I’ve been watching him all my life,” Hield told reporters. “I’m ready to learn, ready to watch him and see how he goes about his shooting mechanics and how he goes about his routine. It will be an interesting year for me just to learn from him.”
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey caught the quote on X, and responded by poking fun at Hield. As Maxey has recently developed into an efficient high-volume three-point shooter himself, it appears he believes he’s on a similar level as Hield in terms of three-point scoring.
Since 2016, Hield has knocked down 40 percent of his threes. When Maxey entered the league in 2020, he struggled from deep in year one, hitting on just 30 percent of his attempts. Since his sophomore effort, Maxey has become a 40 percent shooter from beyond the arc. His current career average sits just below 40 percent.
Maxey and Hield could’ve had a friendly competition this upcoming season as teammates, but the Sixers decided to move in a different direction. As Hield’s contract expired, he hit the free agency market. Instead of signing with his next team, Hield went through a sign-and-trade with the 76ers, giving Philly an opportunity to gain a future draft pick in return for his services.
While Hield was the Sixers’ notable acquisition at last year’s trade deadline, it was clear the partnership wasn’t working out as desired. In 32 games with the Sixers, Hield averaged 12 points on 39 percent shooting from three. By the time the playoffs rolled around, Hield struggled to garner a consistent role.
In four of six games, Hield averaged just 12 minutes off the bench. He produced five points per game, attempting just a few threes per outing before the Sixers dropped out of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Hield will get an opportunity to move on and join his fifth organization.