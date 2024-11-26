Tyrese Maxey Reveals Key Details of Crucial Talk with Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey haven’t had the chance to spend much time on the court together this season. When the 2024-2025 season tipped off for the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid was going through with his knee injury management plan, which included a string of absences right out of the gate.
After seven games, Maxey suffered a hamstring strain. The young All-Star needed multiple weeks off to heal up. During Maxey’s third absence of the season, Embiid made his debut against the New York Knicks.
When the Sixers met with the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday, Maxey returned to the court after a six-game absence. His season debut alongside Embiid would last 19 minutes as he played with his minutes restricted. Over the next two games, Embiid found himself in a tough spot.
As the Sixers prepared for the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid was downgraded to questionable. The Sixers confirmed that he was dealing with swelling in his knee. As a result, he would go through scheduled treatment throughout the weekend, taking him off the court for at least two games.
Although he hasn’t been on the court, Embiid has maintained constant contact with Maxey.
“I talk to Jo every day—multiple times a day—I just talked to him right after the game. He just kept trying to keep his spirits high. It’s hard, you know?” Maxey explained.
Staying healthy has been Embiid’s biggest struggle throughout his career. Just last year, he followed up his MVP campaign with just 39 games played during the regular season. Although his knee went through a recovery process last year, Embiid is still dealing with swelling after getting in some action this season.
“It’s difficult,” Maxey continued. “Man, like that guy, he loves basketball. He wants to play basketball every single day. Like, if he could play all 82 games and every single game in the playoffs, I promise you, he would. That’s just the type of guy he is. A competitor. He wants to win, and still, even now, he believes in his teammates.”
With key absences shaking up the lineup on a game-by-game basis, the Sixers have failed to find a rhythm. Despite being viewed as an Eastern Conference playoff contender heading into the season, the Sixers have fallen far out of the early playoff picture.
Maxey and the Sixers expect Embiid to get back out on the floor soon. And when that day comes, Maxey makes it clear they want to get back to simply having fun, which has translated to high-level basketball in the past.
“He’s just talking bout like, ‘Man, whenever I get to play again, let’s go out there and win. Have a lot of fun while doing it.’ Every single time, at least us two have played basketball together, we have a good time doing it with smiles on our faces,” Maxey revealed. “We got to get back to that. We got to get back to having fun and building confidence. We have to find ways to give each other confidence. It’s great, man. He wants to be out there every single night, so we’re just praying for him and hoping he can get through this.”
After another loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, the Sixers have dropped to 3-13 on the season. It’s apparent that simply plugging and playing All-Stars like Embiid and Paul George isn’t an automatic recipe for success. The Sixers need their key players healthy, but they also need to have a better approach, as they are off to an alarming start.