Tyrese Maxey's Final Status for 76ers Matchups vs Bulls Revealed
Fresh off a last-second defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back in action on their home floor. They're slated to face off against the Chicago Bulls, one of the teams just ahead of them in the standings.
Leading up to this matchup, the entire Sixers big three found themselves on the injury report. Joel Embiid was ruled out earlier in the day, and Paul George has been upgraded to available. As for Tyrese Maxey, he has been questionable due to a right finger sprain.
Ahead of tip-off, the Sixers announced Maxey's final status against the Bulls. He will be in the lineup as Philly attempts to put an end to their recent losing skid.
Maxey has been the Sixers' top performer all season, currently sitting in the top five in points per game. Across 48 appearances, he is averaging 27.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 6.1 APG. With Embiid out of action, he'll be tasked with taking on a bigger workload alongside PG.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Sixers were striving to make a push for the play-in tournament. However, their back-to-back losses resulted in them dropping to 12th place in the standings. The Sixers are still in a position to climb. Taking care of business will be essential, as Chicago currently sits in 10th place.
The last time Maxey faced off against the Bulls, he erupted for 31 points and nine assists in a 12-point victory for the Sixers. If Philly wants any chance at starting to build momentum in this final stretch of the regular season, they'll need a similar type of outing from their star guard.