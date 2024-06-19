Tyrese Maxey Shouts Out Sixers Announcer for Latest Achievement
Even though the Philadelphia 76ers' season ended sooner then they wanted, there were still some bright spots. Among the most notable storylines was the emergence of Tyrese Maxey.
Since being drafted in 2020, Maxey has quickly developed into a pillar for the franchise. In the offseason, he is even looking out for those closely connected to the organization.
Along with calling Sixers' games for NBC Sports Philly, Kate Scott has also done some broadcasting work in the NFL. Because of this, she will be among the new announcers added to the Madden franchise when the 2025 edition comes out.
Following this news, Maxey was among those to get in on the excitement. He stated that he doesn't typically buy the game but will be doing so for Scott.
Maxey is coming off his best season as a pro to date. Following the James Harden trade, the young guard stepped into the role of Joel Embiid's running mate on a nightly basis. This led to an explosion from Maxey, posting averages of 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG.
With this increase in production, Maxey added a pair of accolades to his resumé. First, he was named to an All-Star team. Then, at the end of the season, he beat out Coby White of the Chicago Bulls for the Most Improved Player award.
Things are likely going to continue trending in the right direction for Maxey. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer, and the Sixers are reportedly expected to hand their rising star a max extension.