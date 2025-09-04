VJ Edgecombe Confident Sixers' Youth Can Have Strong Impact
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made a big addition to their core by bringing in another veteran star in Paul George. However, since then, Daryl Morey and the front office have been focused on flooding the supporting cast with promising young talent.
Dating back to the trade deadline, the Sixers have added multiple players to their pipeline. Quentin Grimes was acquired at the trade deadline and had an immediate impact. Then, over the summer, Morey secured a pair of strong prospects in the draft in VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome.
Heading into the 2026 campaign, the Sixers now have a strong balance of veteran talent and youth. This roster makeup should help some of the older stars make it through the regular season and be ready to go physically come the postseason.
While the Sixers have a handful of players with minimal NBA experience, Edgecombe doesn't think it will be an issue. The No. 3 pick recently opened up on the team's youth being able to have an impact in multiple facets of the game.
"I feel like we can be impactful in any way possible," Edgecombe said, per USA Today. "We all bring different aspects of the game. Jared’s a good shooter. Johni (Broome) can make decisions really well. (Adem) Bona--an elite shot blocker. So, like I said, we all contribute in different parts of the game. Justin is another elite shooter. Another elite player, so we’re just gonna try our best to impact the game. Help Max, help PG, help Embiid. Help everybody out and just try to win at all times."
After missing the playoffs last season, the Sixers are eager to return to prominence in the Eastern Conference. This puts a player like Edgecombe in a rare position for a high draft pick. Instead of landing on a rebuilding team focused on development, he is on a roster with aspirations of making a deep playoff run.
Although there are expectations for Edgecombe to be able to contribute right away, he doesn't seem fazed by them. Having spent some time with his new teammates, the young guard is confident they'll be able to provide a boost around the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.