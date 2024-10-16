Warriors Addition From Sixers Dealing With Unfortunate Setback
Last season was a tough stretch for Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton. As he navigated through his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Melton battled a back injury.
Just a few preseason games in with the Warriors, Melton’s back issues popped up once again.
According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Melton is dealing with mid-back tightness. As a result, he was ruled out of Golden State’s Tuesday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Per the report, the Warriors are being “careful” with Melton as the regular season approaches.
Back issues were the story of Melton’s two-year run on the Sixers. After landing with the 76ers in 2022 via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, Melton dealt with back concerns throughout the 2022-2023 season. Fortunately, they weren’t severe enough to take him off the court.
Melton appeared in 77 regular season games during his first season with the Sixers. In the playoffs, he averaged 25 minutes in 11 matchups. Last year, Melton was primed for an important role within the Sixers’ backcourt, but a lack of availability affected his role down the stretch of the season.
He appeared in just 38 games last year. While Melton averaged a career-high 11 points and two steals per game during that stretch, Melton didn’t have a role on the team by the time the playoffs rolled around. In the first round against the New York Knicks, Melton played in just one game for the Sixers.
Being that he was on a contract year, Melton’s injury struggles affected his value in the free agency market. Rather than landing a multi-year commitment from the Sixers or any other team, Melton took on a prove-it deal from the Warriors. He’ll reportedly make $12 million next season before becoming a free agent again.