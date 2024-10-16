All 76ers

Warriors Addition From Sixers Dealing With Unfortunate Setback

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton is dealing with a setback.

Justin Grasso

Oct 13, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) shoots the basketball over Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) shoots the basketball over Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season was a tough stretch for Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton. As he navigated through his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Melton battled a back injury.

Just a few preseason games in with the Warriors, Melton’s back issues popped up once again.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Melton is dealing with mid-back tightness. As a result, he was ruled out of Golden State’s Tuesday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per the report, the Warriors are being “careful” with Melton as the regular season approaches.

Back issues were the story of Melton’s two-year run on the Sixers. After landing with the 76ers in 2022 via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, Melton dealt with back concerns throughout the 2022-2023 season. Fortunately, they weren’t severe enough to take him off the court.

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton is dealing with a setback.
Apr 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) drives for a shot against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Melton appeared in 77 regular season games during his first season with the Sixers. In the playoffs, he averaged 25 minutes in 11 matchups. Last year, Melton was primed for an important role within the Sixers’ backcourt, but a lack of availability affected his role down the stretch of the season.

He appeared in just 38 games last year. While Melton averaged a career-high 11 points and two steals per game during that stretch, Melton didn’t have a role on the team by the time the playoffs rolled around. In the first round against the New York Knicks, Melton played in just one game for the Sixers.

Being that he was on a contract year, Melton’s injury struggles affected his value in the free agency market. Rather than landing a multi-year commitment from the Sixers or any other team, Melton took on a prove-it deal from the Warriors. He’ll reportedly make $12 million next season before becoming a free agent again.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News