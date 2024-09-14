Warriors Star Feels Tobias Harris Left Pressure on Paul George
This week, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green wished Paul George luck as he moves to the East Coast ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season to play for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Green feels the Sixers star will need it, or else he’ll take a lot of heat from the Philly fan base.
In a sitdown with Jordan Schultz, Green dished out his warning to the former Los Angeles Clippers All-Star.
“Good luck, Paul George. He better play well, or they're going to crush Paul George if he don't play well, oh my god,” said the Warriors forward.
With George slated to make a reported $212 million over the next four years, it’s clear the veteran forward is going to feel the pressure to help take the Sixers to new heights during the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey era. The pressure would with the territory anywhere.
However, Green insists that former Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris left some added pressure on the nine-time All-Star as well.
“You know why they're gonna crush Paul George if he don't play well there? Because they already got a nasty taste in their mouth from their last three that they had with Tobias Harris,” Green added. “They never felt like he brought it, so that's why.”
Rewinding back to 2019, the Sixers made a blockbuster trade for Tobias Harris midway through his contract year. Playing on an expiring deal, a young Harris was expected to hit the free agency market that summer and command a deal in the max range. It’s unclear what Harris’ market truly looked like, but the Sixers didn’t let him leave the city after trading with the Clippers for him.
Harris landed a five-year deal worth $180 million with the 76ers. In hindsight, it’s safe to say that Harris struggled to live up to the expectations attached to a deal like that. In 378 games with the Sixers, Harris averaged 18 points on 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In six playoff runs, Harris produced 16 points per game on 35 percent shooting from three.
Many factors went into the Sixers’ struggles to get past the second round in the postseason. Harris was no stranger to carrying some of the blame. Considering George enters his situation in Philadelphia as one of the most notable free agents of this year’s class, he’ll face similar pressure. Green understands that, wishing the veteran forward well as he embarks on a new journey.