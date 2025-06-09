Western Conference Team Considered Potential Trade Partners With 76ers
With the 2025 NBA Draft around the corner, there’s been a lot of skepticism building around the Rutgers star, Ace Bailey. Since the Philadelphia 76ers currently own the third-overall pick, they are in a position to be able to take Bailey, who has been regarded as the No. 3 overall prospect in the draft class.
The Sixers have a ton of options. Being in a position where they are drafting to add a role player and not a franchise face right away, the Sixers don’t have to commit to selecting that high. At this point, it’s being reported that the Sixers are kicking around the idea of trading down and selecting another prospect beyond Bailey territory.
Which team could be ideal partners for Philadelphia in that case?
According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the New Orleans Pelicans have been tabbed as potential Ace Bailey suitors. Sitting back with the No. 7 pick, the Pelicans could be seen as potential trade partners with Philadelphia.
“I’ve heard the Pelicans at number seven like Ace Bailey,” O’Connor claimed.
“Joe Dumars there, sounds like he really likes Ace Bailey. Could try to trade up to number three to Philly or number four with Charlotte. That to me is the best-case scenario for the Sixers. You trade down from three to seven, New Orleans gets their guy.”
The Sixers have been mentioned in the same breath as multiple prospects beyond Bailey. Prospects like Duke’s Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel, along with Texas’ Tre Johnson, and Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe all make sense for the Sixers.
It’s unclear where Daryl Morey’s heads at at this point in the process. Once the Sixers secured the third pick, the President of Basketball Operations suggested the team was likely to stay in place at No. 3. While that doesn’t guarantee the Sixers will ultimately go with Bailey, it seems unlikely they’ll pass on the Rutgers wing without moving back.