What Can Sixers Fans Expect From Marcus Bagley?
On Monday afternoon, it was announced that the Philadelphia 76ers had signed Marcus Bagley to a 10-day contract as they look to give players across their organization a chance to develop under the bright lights of the NBA.
For some, Bagley is a mystery. However, looking at his production from his time with the Delaware Blue Coats, it's showing that he is more than deserving of a chance under Nick Nurse.
In his first season with the Blue Coats, Bagley struggled in both the Regular Season as well as the Showcase Cup, only managing to put up nine points per game on 35 percent from the field. He was doing this on a team that heavily revolved around offensive figures Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith.
This season has seen the 23-year-old take a clear step in the right direction in head coach Mike Longobardi's system, putting up nine points per game on an improved 42 percent from the field. But his scoring production isn't the only category to have developed over the last year, as Bagley has managed to become more of an all-around player, averaging seven rebounds per game, four of which tend to come on the defensive end.
With Delaware already eliminated from the G League Playoffs after what has been a tough season for Longobardi and his squad, the decision to promote Bagley for a 10-day contract shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.
Pair this with the influx of youthful prospects who have been getting court time for the Sixers, it appears that this could be a good thing for the 23-year-old, especially given the success that his former teammate Justin Edwards has seen since getting time earlier on in the season.