Where Did 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Land in Latest NBA Player Rankings?
Last season, Tyrese Maxey put together a breakout campaign for the Philadelphia 76ers that saw him be named an All-Star and win Most Improved player. Circumstances have resulted his percentages taking a slight tip, but the young guard continues to play like one of the top rising stars in the league.
Due to Joel Embiid missing significant time, Maxey has been called upon to lead the charge for the Sixers on a nightly basis. He's had Paul George by his side for most of it, but the All-Star forward has also spent some time on the sidelines.
Through 32 appearances this season, Maxey is posting averages of 26.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 5.8 APG. As we approach the midway point in the regular season, the Sixers has seen his stock rise and fall in regards to NBA player rankings.
In the latest edition of their top 100, the staff at The Ringer placed Maxey at No. 30 in their rankings. He is the highest ranked player on the Sixers, and is just behind guys like Trae Young and Cade Cunningham.
Maxey has juice. He doesn’t run so much as he zips, like an electric car, and he covers ground in an instant—whether it’s pushing in transition, relocating off a pass, or dusting his defender on the perimeter. He’s a great 3-point shooter—particularly off a stepback so sharp it can cut glass—who’s still in the process of challenging the limits of his range and his attempt volume.
This new spot is a slight dip for Maxey, as he was No. 25 when The Ringer last updated the list. At the start of the season, he was placed at No. 31.
Being without Embiid has impacted Maxey in a big way, but he continues to prove he's capable of being a top guy for the franchise. In his last outing, the All-Star guard erupted for 33 points, six rebounds, and six assists in an overtime loss to the New York Knicks.