Where to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics on Christmas Day

What channel is the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Boston Celtics game on?

Justin Grasso

Nov 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In the primetime spotlight, the Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to show the NBA they are turning a corner.

Through the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams. While a lot of their struggles have to do with strings of absences involving the stars Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, they are still working on bouncing back into the early postseason picture.

Through nearly 30 games of action, the Sixers are 10-17. They are trailing the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Play-In picture. A win on Wednesday could give the Sixers the advantage and move them one spot closer as they would come up on the heels of the Detroit Pistons.

But Wednesday’s Christmas Day slate game is far from a locked win for Philadelphia. The Boston Celtics are no strangers to the Sixers—and they are certainly no strangers to finding success against their Atlantic Division rival.

Last year, the Celtics won all but one of the four matchups they played against the Sixers. Wednesday’s game marks the first meeting of the two teams this year. Fresh off of an NBA Championship victory, the Celtics don’t look like they took a step back.

For what it’s worth, the Sixers are getting a crack at the Celtics while they’ve won just six of their last ten games. Meanwhile, Philly is having its best stretch since the season started, going 7-3 in their last ten games.

A win for the Sixers would advance them to 11-17 on the year. If the Celtics come out on top, they’ll move one step closer to the Eastern Conference’s first seed, a spot currently taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Celtic
Nov 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) looses control of the ball while driving against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Time: 5 PM ET.

Location: TD Garden

How to Watch

TV Broadcast Options

  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • ESPN Deportes

Streaming Options

  • Free with any streaming app that includes ESPN or ABC

Betting Odds

Spread: Celtics -8

Moneyline: BOS -310, PHI +250

Total O/U: 221

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

