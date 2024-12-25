Where to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics on Christmas Day
In the primetime spotlight, the Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to show the NBA they are turning a corner.
Through the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams. While a lot of their struggles have to do with strings of absences involving the stars Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, they are still working on bouncing back into the early postseason picture.
Through nearly 30 games of action, the Sixers are 10-17. They are trailing the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Play-In picture. A win on Wednesday could give the Sixers the advantage and move them one spot closer as they would come up on the heels of the Detroit Pistons.
But Wednesday’s Christmas Day slate game is far from a locked win for Philadelphia. The Boston Celtics are no strangers to the Sixers—and they are certainly no strangers to finding success against their Atlantic Division rival.
Last year, the Celtics won all but one of the four matchups they played against the Sixers. Wednesday’s game marks the first meeting of the two teams this year. Fresh off of an NBA Championship victory, the Celtics don’t look like they took a step back.
For what it’s worth, the Sixers are getting a crack at the Celtics while they’ve won just six of their last ten games. Meanwhile, Philly is having its best stretch since the season started, going 7-3 in their last ten games.
A win for the Sixers would advance them to 11-17 on the year. If the Celtics come out on top, they’ll move one step closer to the Eastern Conference’s first seed, a spot currently taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Game Details
Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Time: 5 PM ET.
Location: TD Garden
How to Watch
TV Broadcast Options
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes
Streaming Options
- Free with any streaming app that includes ESPN or ABC
Betting Odds
Spread: Celtics -8
Moneyline: BOS -310, PHI +250
Total O/U: 221
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.