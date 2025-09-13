Why a 76ers-Ben Simmons Reunion Could Save Both Sides
PHILADELPHIA — As whispers of retirement swirl around former NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, an unlikely solution might be staring both player and team in the face: a return to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 29-year-old point guard's career has reached a crossroads. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, recently parted ways with his client after failed discussions with the New York Knicks. The separation came after Simmons reportedly showed disinterest in potential opportunities with the team.
With the 2025-26 NBA season approaching, Simmons finds himself in unfamiliar territory: team-less and facing dwindling options. Despite career earnings exceeding $200 million, his market value has plummeted following three injury-plagued seasons where he appeared in just 108 games.
His most recent stint with the Brooklyn Nets highlighted the challenges of integrating him into a modern NBA offense. As Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn explained in February 2023, after the Nets lost to the Knicks.
"You put another big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him... if you put a playmaker next to him, then you got to figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball."
Yet, while Simmons has struggled to find his footing since leaving Philadelphia, the 76ers have quietly missed his unique skill set. Since his departure in 2021, the team's defensive identity and rebounding prowess have notably declined. According to NBA.com, the Sixers have plummeted from a top-10 rebounding team during Simmons' final season to bottom-five status in subsequent years.
The void at point guard remains unfilled. Despite Tyrese Maxey's emergence as a scoring threat and James Harden's brief tenure, Philadelphia has lacked a true floor general. Maxey, naturally a shooting guard, continues to adapt to playmaking responsibilities that once came naturally to Simmons.
The Solution: A Modern Role
The current Sixers roster presents an intriguing opportunity for Simmons' skill set. A potential starting lineup featuring Maxey, second-year sharpshooter Jared McCain, veteran Paul George, Simmons, and Joel Embiid could maximize his strengths while minimizing his well-documented shooting limitations.
In this configuration, Simmons could operate as a point-forward, focusing on what he does best: elite defense, playmaking, and rebounding. The scoring burden would fall to his teammates, allowing Simmons to impact the game without the pressure of perimeter shooting.
The Path Forward
For this reunion to materialize, both sides would need to swallow their pride. Simmons would need to accept a veteran minimum contract and acknowledge his role in the 2021 fallout. The Sixers organization, including Joel Embiid and the passionate Philadelphia fanbase, would need to extend an olive branch.
The ball now lies in the court of Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. In a league where second chances often yield unexpected success stories, a Simmons-Sixers reunion could offer both parties something increasingly rare in today's NBA.