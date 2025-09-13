All 76ers

Why a 76ers-Ben Simmons Reunion Could Save Both Sides

After three rocky years, both sides have reasons to consider a fresh start

Doc Louallen

Jan 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA — As whispers of retirement swirl around former NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, an unlikely solution might be staring both player and team in the face: a return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 29-year-old point guard's career has reached a crossroads. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, recently parted ways with his client after failed discussions with the New York Knicks. The separation came after Simmons reportedly showed disinterest in potential opportunities with the team.

With the 2025-26 NBA season approaching, Simmons finds himself in unfamiliar territory: team-less and facing dwindling options. Despite career earnings exceeding $200 million, his market value has plummeted following three injury-plagued seasons where he appeared in just 108 games.

Ben Simmons, Joel Embii
Mar 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) and center Joel Embiid (21) reacts in front of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after a turnover during overtime at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

His most recent stint with the Brooklyn Nets highlighted the challenges of integrating him into a modern NBA offense. As Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn explained in February 2023, after the Nets lost to the Knicks.

"You put another big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him... if you put a playmaker next to him, then you got to figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball."

Yet, while Simmons has struggled to find his footing since leaving Philadelphia, the 76ers have quietly missed his unique skill set. Since his departure in 2021, the team's defensive identity and rebounding prowess have notably declined. According to NBA.com, the Sixers have plummeted from a top-10 rebounding team during Simmons' final season to bottom-five status in subsequent years.

The void at point guard remains unfilled. Despite Tyrese Maxey's emergence as a scoring threat and James Harden's brief tenure, Philadelphia has lacked a true floor general. Maxey, naturally a shooting guard, continues to adapt to playmaking responsibilities that once came naturally to Simmons.

Ben Simmon
Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Drew Timme (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Solution: A Modern Role

The current Sixers roster presents an intriguing opportunity for Simmons' skill set. A potential starting lineup featuring Maxey, second-year sharpshooter Jared McCain, veteran Paul George, Simmons, and Joel Embiid could maximize his strengths while minimizing his well-documented shooting limitations.

In this configuration, Simmons could operate as a point-forward, focusing on what he does best: elite defense, playmaking, and rebounding. The scoring burden would fall to his teammates, allowing Simmons to impact the game without the pressure of perimeter shooting.

Ben Simmons, Joel Embii
Jan 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Path Forward

For this reunion to materialize, both sides would need to swallow their pride. Simmons would need to accept a veteran minimum contract and acknowledge his role in the 2021 fallout. The Sixers organization, including Joel Embiid and the passionate Philadelphia fanbase, would need to extend an olive branch.

The ball now lies in the court of Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. In a league where second chances often yield unexpected success stories, a Simmons-Sixers reunion could offer both parties something increasingly rare in today's NBA.

DOC LOUALLEN

Doc was born and raised in Harlem, NY, where he realized after graduating from Cardinal Hayes High School that he knew he wanted to become a reporter. He enjoys communicating with others and writing about topics that can help casual sports fans understand the game. Doc attended Delaware State University, an HBCU, where he majored in Mass Communications. His first job after college was covering human interest stories for high school sports at the Delaware News Journal. He then worked at PHL17 as a digital content producer, as a reporter for the Cleveland Browns, and now as a news reporter with ABC News.

